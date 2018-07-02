Gas prices to rise before Fourth of July

AAA forecasts nearly 47 million Americans will travel for the holiday. The 39.7 million who will drive will find gas prices 50-60 cents higher than last year.

Gas prices in Tennessee remained a half-cent less than what motorists paid the same time last year. Sunday’s average of $2.60 was 60 cents more than the same time last year.

“Gas prices will inch higher before July 4, on renewed concerns of global oil supply shortages,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “Oil prices are back to multi-year highs. Another 5-10 cent increase at the pump would not be out of the question this week, but prices will not rocket high enough to ruin travel plans.”

Motorists will find the most expensive Independence Day gas prices in three years. In 2015, holiday motorists paid $2.74 per gallon; a significant difference from 2014, when a gallon of regular averaged $3.45.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Nashville at $2.65, Jackson at $2.65 and Memphis at $2.63. The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Cleveland at $2.47, Clarksville-Hopkinsville at $2.53 and Chattanooga at $2.53.

The rising price of crude oil restored upward pressure on prices at the pump. After trading around $65 per barrel two weeks ago, oil rocketed to $74.15 on Friday. That is the highest daily settlement since November 2014.

Oil prices rose due to record high exports of U.S. crude. The Energy Information Administration also reported a significant drop in U.S. inventories. The U.S. asked allies to stop buying Iranian crude by Nov. 4. OPEC and Russia agreed to raise production by a lower amount than what was expected. There were also crude production challenges in Canada.

Gasoline futures prices rose 11 cents last week on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Wholesale gasoline also rose nearly 10 cents. The higher prices will make it more expensive for retailers to fill their pumps. The added cost is typically passed along to the consumer.