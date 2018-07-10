West Main Street closed after vehicle strikes light pole

The wreck happened at about 9 a.m. in front of the Wilson County 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon. A Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck hit the pole, split it and brought it down across the street, closing down all lanes of traffic. It’s unknown what caused the wreck, and the driver wasn’t immediately identified.

Lebanon police officers were on the scene to detour traffic around the pole. The street is expected to remain closed at the wreck until 3 p.m. while crews remove and replace the pole and lines.

According to Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. officials, no power outages were reported as a result of the wreck, but that a small number of members may experience an outage while the pole and lines are replaced.

Breaking News

