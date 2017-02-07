Summertown's Dinwiddie inks with CU volleyball

Dinwiddie earned all-district honors as a sophomore, junior and senior and all-region accolades as a sophomore and junior as well as region most valuable player recognition as a senior for coach Andrea Kelly and the Eagles. She has also lettered in basketball and softball during her career at SHS, garnering all-district honors in basketball as a junior.

She will graduate as class valedictorian and is the daughter of Matthew and Heather Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie joins three others in this year’s recruiting class, including Kayla Rodrigues (Lebanon), Keely Kaufman (Brentwood) and Keri Litchford (Springfield).