CU signs Colorado native Lane

Lane was a three-year letter-winner for coach Angela Nylund-Hanson at Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch, earning first team all-district and first team all-conference honors as a junior and senior. She garnered first team all-state accolades as a senior and helped the Jaguars to two consecutive 5A regional championships, finishing in the top three in the state tournament each of her last two years.

Lane posted 1,866 assists with 515 digs, 136 kills and 57 aces in her career at RCHS. She is the daughter of Jay and Pamela Lane.

Lane joins Madison Dinwiddie (Summertown), Kayla Rodrigues (Lebanon), Keely Kaufman (Brentwood) and Keri Litchford (Springfield) in this year’s recruiting class.