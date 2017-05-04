Cumberland adds Illinois native Lester

logo

Staff Reports • May 4, 2017 at 5:07 PM

Cumberland coach Kathy Slaughter announced the signing of Monee, Ill., native Kaleigh Lester to scholarship papers this week for the 2017-18 academic year, becoming the seventh Phoenix signee for next season.

Lester lettered in volleyball for coach Ryan Summers at Marian Catholic High School, helping the Spartans to the 2016 IHSA 3A state championship. The team finished 32-9 overall, winning its final 18 matches of the year. She is the daughter of Burleigh Lester and Sharita Martin-Lester.

Lester joins Cherish Sosi (West Jordan, Utah), Skylar Lane (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Madison Dinwiddie (Summertown), Kayla Rodrigues (Lebanon), Keely Kaufman (Brentwood) and Keri Litchford (Springfield) in this year’s recruiting class.

