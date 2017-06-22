Cumberland’s Thursday Night Lights football camp is moving from Thursday to Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field because of forecasted inclement weather for the remainder of the week. Tropical Storm Cindy was expected to drop 3-5 inches of rain in the middle Tennessee area beginning Wednesday night-Thursday morning. Campers may still sign-up at www.cumberlandcamps.com. For more information contact head coach Donnie Suber at 615-547-1251 or email dsuber@cumberland.edu.

Cumberland tennis camps in June, July

Cumberland tennis will host a pair of clinics this summer for ages 4-12 and 16-and-older with CU coaches Karen Martinez and Thiago Lins at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on campus. Camps are scheduled for June 26-29 (with a make-up date of June 30) as well as July 10-13 (with a make-up date of July 14) from 9-11 a.m. each day. Cost is $100 per week or $30 per day. Campers need to bring a tennis racquet (campers may also borrow a racquet if needed) and a water bottle. Camps are designed to take place at the same time with juniors and adults, permitting parents to interact with their children while they learn the game. Camps need a minimum of four players per class to take place. Contact Coach Martinez (karenmartinezbernal@hotmail.com) or Coach Lins (thiagolinstenis@hotmail.com) for more information or to sign-up.

Cumberland baseball adds hitting camp July 5-7

Cumberland baseball has added a hitting camp for July 5-7 from 9 a.m.-noon for ages 6-12 at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium. Cost is $75 per player for the three-day camp, which emphasizes techniques and philosophies of hitting from Phoenix coach and hall of famer Woody Hunt. Two other baseball camps are set for June 19-22 – pitching camp for ages 8-14 from 9 a.m.-noon and advanced fundamental camp for ages 13-18 from 1-4 p.m. All camp information and signups may be found at www.cumberlandcamps.com.

Wilson United Soccer signups begin July 15

Wilson United Soccer League’s first in-person registration of the fall season will begin at 9 a.m. July 15 at the league’s Castle Heights Soccer Complex. Visit Wilsonunited.org for more information.

Titans Youth Football Camp at MJ in July

Mt. Juliet is one of six locations for the inaugural Tennessee Titans Youth Football Camp for ages 6-14. The camp, with USA Football coaches and former Titan players serving as instructors, will be at Mt. Juliet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 17-21. Visit www.prosportsexperience.com for more information.

MJHS volleyball trivia night July 18

A trivia night fundraiser benefitting Mt. Juliet High’s volleyball program will be held at 7 p.m. July 18 in the MJHS cafeteria. Entry fee is $10 per person or $50 for a five-person team. Desserts and drinks will be provided and door prizes awarded. Text coach Jennifer Wilson at 615-974-1585 for more information.