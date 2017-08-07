Mt. Juliet hands Lady Avs first loss

Maya Gipson supplied seven digs, five assists, two aces and a kill for Winfree Bryant while Nylyia Rankins racked up a kill, an assist, a dig and a block; Haley Mitchell five digs, four aces and three kills; Natalie Danko five digs, two aces and a kill; Alaina Smith two kills, two digs and an assist; Megan Burrows three digs and Kerrigan Boule a kill as the Lady Avs dipped to 1-1 for the season.

Mt. Juliet also won the junior-varsity match 25-20, 25-23.

Summer Sesnan supplied seven digs, two kills, two aces and an assist for Winfree Bryant while Caroline Willis added a kill, an assist, an ace and a dig; Zeanna Alexis eight digs, three aces and a kill; Jaden Harris two digs, a kill and an ace; Yasmin Corralejo four aces and three kills and Edie LaBoube a kill and an assist.

Winfree Bryant will play host to Carroll-Oakland on Tuesday with the JV serving off at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity an hour later.