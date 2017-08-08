Winfree Bryant conquers Carroll-Oakland

Maya Gipson led the Lady Aviators with 11 assists, six aces, a kill and a dig while Alaina Smith supplied seven digs, six kills and an assist; Nylyia Rankins six aces, three digs and a kill; Natalie Danko five aces three kills and three digs, Haley Mitchell four aces, two kills and a dig; Megan Burrows three aces and three digs and Kerrigan Beale two kills as Winfree Bryant improved to 2-1.

Winfree Bryant also won the junior-varsity match 25-11, 20-25, 15-6.

Jaden Harris had eight aces, two digs, a kill and an assist for the Lady Avs while Zeanna Alexis added eight digs, three aces and a kill; Edie LaBoube four aces, three assists and a kill; Caroline Willis three kills and two digs, Yasmin Carralejo a kill and a dig, Summer Sesnan seven aces and Natosha Seay a kill.

Winfree Bryant is off until next Thursday when the Lady Aviators will travel to West Wilson for a tri-match. The Lady Avs will face Watertown at 5:30 p.m. and the host Lady Wildcats an hour later.