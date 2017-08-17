Slaughter named director of volleyball; CU adding men's volleyball in ’18

Slaughter enters her third season as head coach at Cumberland but is no stranger to the sport, earning All-Tennessee Collegiate Athletic Conference honors at CU before serving five years as an assistant coach at her alma mater. She then spent 12 seasons as a head coach at three different high schools in middle Tennessee, including Oakland and Siegel in Murfreesboro and Independence in Franklin.

Campbellsville University is the only current full-time member of the Mid-South Conference with a men’s volleyball team. Union College, Cincinnati Christian, Bluefield, St. Andrews and Warner are affiliate members of the league that currently have men’s volleyball, with Webber International and Brewton-Parker adding the sport either this season or next.