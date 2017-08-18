Winfree Bryant beats Friendship

Megan Burrow notched nine digs, four aces, a kill and an assist for Winfree Bryant while Maya Gipson set up nine assists, two kills, an ace and a dig; Natalie Danko three aces, three digs and two kills; Haley Mitchell three digs, two kills and two aces; Nylyia Rankins two aces, a kill and a dig; Alaina Smith four digs and two kills, Kerrigan Beale two kills and a dig and Chloe Hatfield a dig as the Lady Aviators improved to 4-2.

Winfree Bryant also won the junior-varsity match 25-22, 23-25, 15-12.

Jaden Harris finished with four assists, four aces, three digs and a kill for the Lady Avs while Edie Laboube had three assists, a kill, an ace and a dig; Yasmin Corralejo five kills, two digs and an ace; Summer Sesnan four aces, four digs and three kills; Zeanna Alexis three aces, three digs and a kill and Caroline Willis three digs, a kill and an ace.

Winfree Bryant will play host to Southside and Walter J. Baird next Thursday.