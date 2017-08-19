Friendship goes 2-1 in opening week

The Lady Commanders capped the week with a 25-8, 25-21, 25-11 home win over Mt. Juliet Christian last Thursday at the Bay Family Sportsplex. Two days earlier, they knocked off Nashville Christian 25-16, 25-17, 25-12. They opened the season last Monday with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 loss to Station Camp.

Against Mt. Juliet Christian, Cameron Burton totaled 29 assists and an ace while Bayley West had 13 kills and three aces, Bayley Bryant 13 digs and two aces, Mattie Smith seven kills and a block and Sydney McCormick five kills and three blocks.

West had 11 kills and three digs against Nashville Christian while Pryce Daniels added eight kills and three aces, Burton 28 assists, Bryant nine digs, McCormick eight kills and Bailey Zellner and Logan Seagraves seven digs each.

Burton supplied 16 assists and two aces against Station Camp while Daniels delivered seven kills and four aces, Smith three kills and three blocks, McCormick three blocks and two kills and Bryant six digs.

Friendship played in the Bison Bash over the weekend.