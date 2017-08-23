Lady Devils down LaVergne

Jasmine Fuqua finished with 12 kills, 10 digs and three aces for the Lady Devils while Zia Hamilton had 13 assists and two aces, Sacorra Patton five kills and two blocks, Kendall Arnold seven assists and Maleigha Oldham six kills.

Lebanon played host to Cane Ridge on Wednesday night with a 6 p.m. first serve.

Mt. Juliet sweeps Smyrna

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet swept Smyrna 25-23, 25-14, 25-18 Tuesday night.

Zoe Hayes finished with 15 kills for the Lady Bears while Madison Matthews added 11 digs, Carson Van Hoven nine kills, Madison Phillips five blocks and Keah Ellis two aces as Mt. Juliet improved to 4-6 for the season and 1-0 in the new District 9-AAA, which includes Lebanon, Wilson Central and LaVergne.

Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to LaVergne on Thursday for a 5 p.m. match.