Madison Phillips and Amber Ehrhart each had three aces for the Lady Bears while Madison Matthews managed 13 digs, Zoe Hayes 12 assists, Carson Van Hoven nine kills and Madison Phillips six blocks as Mt. Juliet improved to 5-6 for the season and 2-0 in the district.

Mt. Juliet will travel to McGavock on Monday for 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. matches.