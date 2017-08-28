Lady Avs soar past Watertown

Maya Gipson set up 11 assists, two aces and a dig for Winfree Bryant while Natalie Danko finished with four aces,four digs and three kills; Alaina Smith three aces, two kills and a dig; Megan Burrow nine digs and two aces, Nylyia Rankins five kills and four digs, Kayla Seats three kills and Chloe Hatfield one as the Lady Aviators improved to 6-3 for the season.

Winfree Bryant’s junior varsity rallied to a 27-29, 25-18, 15-10 victory.

Summer Sesnan served up six aces, a kill and a dig for the Lady Avs while Jaden Harris finished with four digs, three assists and three aces; Caroline Smith four aces, three digs and a kill; Edie LaBoube two kills, two aces and an assist; Yasmin Corralejo eight aces and a dig, Zeanna Alexis five aces and a dig and Natosha Seay two kills and a dig.

Winfree Bryant will travel to Tuckers Crossroads on Tuesday for a tri-match with Mt. Juliet and the host Lady Hornets beginning at 4:30 p.m.