Nalovic named to all-invitational team

Nalovic tallied seven kills in the opening match against third-ranked Park University and helped the Phoenix (4-4) to a 3-1 victory over the University of St. Mary collecting a career-high 15 kills on Friday.

On Saturday the Belgrade, Serbia native added another 14 points in a four set win past Ottawa University and closed out the tournament with 10 kills against Missouri Valley College.

Celina Monteiro and Nada Meawad were named to the All-Invitational Team for Park University and Deborah Constanzo and Dakota Santore were named for Missouri Valley College. Emmie Noyd, Adriana Skipper and Sara Hall were each named for Concordia University, Ottawa University and Avila University.

The Phoenix will travel to McKenzie on Wednesday to take on Bethel at 6 p.m.