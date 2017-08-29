Central sweeps LaVergne

Nicole Brill finished with four aces, three kills, three blocks and a dig for Central while Faith Moorhead had nine kills, five digs and three aces; Emilee McDonald four kills, two aces and a dig; Mallory Weir three kills, a dig and a block; Hannah Potts six kills and a block, Hailey Hunter four aces and two digs, Kathryn Bean four kills and a block, Grayce Guethlein three digs and a kill and Hope Davidson two digs and an ace as the Lady Wildcats pulled even at 1-1 for the season and district under Kristen MacDonald, who took over as coach Aug. 14.

Central also won the junior-varsity match 25-13, 25-15.

The Lady Wildcats will travel to Murfreesboro to take on Oakland at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The JV will serve off at 5.