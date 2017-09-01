Tigerettes top Jackson County 3-1

Allie Poston powered 14 kills, Brenna Luttrell eight, Alaina Johnson seven, Victoria Patterson five, Natalie Fountain and Alexis Haynes four each and Mackailyn Cherry three for the Tigerettes.

Sydney Murrell totaled 23 digs while Johnson finished with 14, Cherry 13, Haynes eight, Luttrell six, Fountain five and Alyssa Bond four.

Poston finished with four blocks while Haynes and Patterson each picked up a pair and Luttrell and Johnson one each.

Cherry served up three aces while Murrell, Pattersson, Fountain and Ashlyn Vantrease each added two and Bond one.