Lady Bears roll past Riverdale

Zoe Hayes had 14 assists and eight aces for the Lady Bears while Madison Matthews totaled 27 digs, Devon Smotherman seven kills and Madison Phillips five blocks as Mt. Juliet improved to 6-8 for the season.

Mt. Juliet will visit Lebanon at 6 p.m. Thursday. The freshmen will play at 4 p.m. and the junior varsity at 5.

Central succumbs to Portland

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central succumbed to visiting Portland 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 Tuesday night.

Emilee McDonald supplied 17 assist, four digs, two aces, two kills and a block for the Lady Wildcats while Hannah Potts produced nine kills, two blocks and a dig; Faith Moorhead six kills, four digs and two blocks; Hailey Hunter five aces and four digs, Kathryn Bean three kills and a block, Nicole Brill two kills and a block, Sydney McClure two digs and an assist, Grayce Guethlein three digs and Hope Davidson one as Central slipped to 2-3 for the season.

Portland also won the junior-varsity match 26-24, 25-12.

Central will play host to Oakland on Wednesday with the JV serving off at 5 p.m. and the varsity an hour later.