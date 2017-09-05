Tigerettes pick up district road win

Allie Poston posted 11 kills for the Tigerettes while Brenna Luttrell spiked seven kills, Alexis Haynes and Alaina Johnson six each, Victoria Patterson five and Mackailyn Cherry, Meghan Nix and Natalie Fountain one apiece.

Poston picked up six blocks while Patterson had three and Haynes and Johnson two each.

Sydney Murrell managed 29 digs while Johnson supplied 17, Fountain 12, Cherry and Alyssa Bond eight each, Luttrell and Haynes four apiece and Brookelyn Davis and Ashlyn Vantrease two each.

Bond and Murrell each served up two aces while Patterson, Vantrease and Fountain finished with one apiece as the Tigerettes improved to 8-5 for the season.

Watertown will play host to Gordonsville on Thursday.