Winfree Bryant downs Friendship, Carroll-Oakland

Alaina Smith supplied six kills, six digs, two aces and an assist for Winfree Bryant against Friendship while Natalie Danko delivered 11 digs, three kills and a block; Maya Gipson nine assists, seven digs and two aces; Nylyia Rankins five kills, five digs and three aces; Haley Mitchell five aces, two kills and a dig; Megan Burrow six digs and two aces and Kerrigan Beale two digs and a kill.

Gipson notched 19 assists, four aces, four digs and a kill against Carroll-Oakland while Smith added eight digs, seven kills, seven aces and three assists; Rankins four kills, three digs and two aces; Mitchell two kills, an ace and a dig; Burrow 10 digs and a kill, Danko eight kills and eight digs and Beale two kills as the Lady Aviators improved to 9-4 for the season.

Winfree Bryant will play host to Southside next Tuesday. The junior varsity will serve off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity an hour later.