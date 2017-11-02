Phoenix battle, fall to No. 17 Georgetown

Cumberland closed out their regular-season with an overall record of 15-14 and a conference mark of 5-9. Isidora Markovic posted 11 kills and Kaleigh Lester recorded a season-best six kills. Sara Glassman added 19 assists and the squad had three blocks on the night.

The Phoenix went on an early 5-2 run to start the first set but the Tigers (20-3, 11-3 Mid-South) scored three in a row to even the score at five. CU once again pulled ahead with two kills from Jena Goodman and a service ace but GC quickly responded to knot the score at eight. Three consecutive points for Georgetown gave them a 13-11 advantage but three kills by Mikayla Wickham once again tied the score at 15.

A kill by Markovic and three errors on the Tigers gave the squad a one point lead. Three final points for Georgetown College, a kill by Ashton Meckle and two attack errors on the Phoenix helped the Tigers come out on top, 29-27.

The Tigers started the second set scoring seven consecutive points for a 10-3 advantage and continued to build onto the lead with points from Jessica Tapp and Meckle. A kill by Lester kept the squad within four but the Tigers tacked on three straight points to make the score, 20-13. The Phoenix tallied five more points in the frame with kills from Markovic, Wickham and Masa Nalovic but it wasn’t enough as Georgetown took the second stanza, 25-18.

The final set looked much like the second with GC pulling ahead early but Cumberland only fell behind by no more than two points, 10-8. Four straight points for the Tigers helped them to a 17-11 lead and a kill by Caprisha Webster kept the squad within seven, 21-14. The Phoenix tried to come back scoring two more points with a kill from Markovic and an error on the Tigers but two kills by Meckle and an error on the Phoenix sent Georgetown to a 25-16, third-set victory.

Caroline Ricks tallied 11 kills and six digs for the Tigers and Kassidy Rauh recorded 30 assists. Georgetown posted seven blocks and hit .236 percent in the match.

Cumberland will begin play next Thursday in the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green, Ky.