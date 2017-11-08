Nine players named Academic All-MSC

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award.

Seniors Isidora Markovic, Taylor Kasper, Amanda Worrell and Caprisha Webster, juniors Sara Glassman and Kara Snell and sophomores Micah Barrett, Riley Peterson and Masa Nalovic were all recognized by the conference office for the academic accomplishments.

A total of 67 student-athletes were named to the list from the eight league institutions. Cumberland will begin play in the Mid-South Conference Championships at 5 p.m. Thursday against Campbellsville University at South Warren High School in Bowling Green.