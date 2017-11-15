Cumberland volleyball Cumberland inks Ohio native Corey Staff Reports • Today at 3:49 PM Cumberland volleyball coach Kathy Slaughter announced the signing of Springboro, Ohio, native Cheyenne Corey to scholarship papers this week for the 2018-19 academic year. Corey played volleyball at Springboro High School for coach Pam Coffin. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Diane Corey. Her father played baseball in college at Bowling Green State. Corey joins Holland Mooney (Franklin) in this year’s signing class. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.