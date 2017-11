The Bowling Green High School product is a four-year letterwinner for coaches Amy Wininger and Katie Carpenter, leading the Purples in assists her final three seasons. She was also named KHSAA First Team Academic All-State all four years at BGHS. She is the daughter of Mike Moore and Kim Moore.

Moore joined Luciana Arena (Washington Township, Mich.), Cheyenne Corey (Springboro, Ohio) and Holland Mooney (Franklin) in this year’s signing class.