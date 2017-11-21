CU signs Indian Hills transfer Moeller

The Ankeny, Iowa, native spent the last two seasons at Indian Hills in Ottumwa, Iowa, posted 105 kills, 11 solo blocks and 69 block assists this season for the Warriors. As a freshman she recorded 92 kills, 24 solo blocks and 99 block assists for a team that finished 37-5 overall. IHCC posted a 29-15 mark this season. She was named first team academic all-region as a freshman at IHCC.

Moeller lettered two years in volleyball for coach Joe Morton at Ankeny High School, earning honorable mention All-Eastern Division accolades in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML) as a senior. She was a three-time CIML Academic honoree and garnered academic all-state honors as a senior.

She also lettered three years in track and field and earned Academic All-CIML recognition four seasons in track. She is the daughter of Mark and Teresa Moeller.

Moeller joined Shea Moore (Bowling Green, Ky.), Luciana Arena (Washington Township, Mich.), Cheyenne Corey (Springboro, Ohio) and Holland Mooney (Franklin) in this year’s signing class.