Signups for the 2018 Lebanon Lions Babe Ruth League baseball season will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the league’s Baird Park Eskew Field. The league is for players ages 13-15 as of Aug. 30. There will be no 16-year-old league this season. For more information, phone Lions Club and league president Jerry Filson at 615-712-3303 or board member Joe Maggart at 615-887-1404.

Mt. Juliet volleyball clinic this spring

Mt. Juliet High volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson will conduct a series of skills clinics this spring in the Lady Bears’ volleyball gym. They will be held from 10-11 a.m. March 17 and 31, April 14 and 28 and May 5. For more information, email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.