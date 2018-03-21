Mt. Juliet High volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson will conduct a series of skills clinics this spring in the Lady Bears’ volleyball gym. They will be held from 10-11 a.m. March 31, April 14 and 28 and May 5. For more information, email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.

Good Friday Golf Scramble for LHS football March 30

The annual Good Friday Golf Scramble benefitting Lebanon High football will be held March 30 at Lebanon Golf & Country Club. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., followed by the shotgun start at noon. Entry fee is $110 per golfer, which includes on mulligan. Checks should be made payable to the Blue Devil Football Foundation. The registration table will be open by 10 a.m. Participants should bring cash for the 50-50 putting contest. Blue Devil coach Chuck Gentry and his staff will be on hand. To reserve a spot for your four-man team, email tbryan@wilsonpost.com.

Mt. Juliet volleyball camp June 11-13

Mt. Juliet High volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson will conduct a camp for girls in grades 3-8 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 11-13 at the school. Cost is $60. Wilson, her staff and current and former players will teach the camp. For more information, email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.