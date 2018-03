Anorim attends Dunwoody High School on the north side of Atlanta and plays for coach Taylor Noland. He becomes the third signee for the inaugural season of men’s volleyball at Cumberland in 2018-19, joining Stephan Davis (Spring Hill) and Christian Lester (Murfreesboro) in this year’s recruiting class.

He is the son of Adair Schneider and Jeane Andrea Anorim.