logo

Cumberland volleyball

Colorado native Holmgren inks with CU men

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 3:53 PM

Cumberland men’s volleyball coach Scott Barne announced the signing of Highlands Ranch, Colo., native Jaycob Holmgren to scholarship papers this week for the 2018-19 academic year.

Holmgren earned three letters for coach Jayson Holmgren at Mountain Vista High School, garnering All-State accolades as a senior for the Golden Eagles. He also lettered in soccer at MVHS and is the son of Jayson and Stacie Holmgren.

Holmgren became the fifth signee for the inaugural season of men’s volleyball at Cumberland in 2018-19, joining Rylan Tillman (Long Beach, Calif.), Arthur Anorim (Dunwoody, Ga.), Stephan Davis (Spring Hill) and Christian Lester (Murfreesboro) in this year’s recruiting class.

Recommended for You