CU volleyball signs East Robertson's Mills

Mills is a four-year letterwinner for coach Clifton Horn at East Robertson High School, garnering All-District honors each season with the Indians. She was named All-District Tournament and All-Region as a sophomore, junior and senior and earned District MVP honors as a junior and senior at ERHS. Mills posted 621 kills, 645 assists, 301 aces and 971 blocks in her four-year career.

She also lettered four years in basketball at East Robertson and is the daughter of Mark and Andrea Mills. Her father is a former Cumberland baseball player and her mother played volleyball and basketball at CU.

Mills joins Tashayla Warren (Clarksville), Nikki Carey (Bloomfield Township, Mich.), Amber Ehrhart (Mt. Juliet), Raegan Moeller (Ankeny, Iowa), Shea Moore (Bowling Green, Ky.), Luciana Arena (Washington Township, Mich.), Cheyenne Corey (Springboro, Ohio) and Holland Mooney (Franklin) in this year’s signing class.