Knight lettered in baseball at Cox Mill High School in Concord, N.C., earning Honor Roll accolades each year at CMHS. He is the son of Jim and Katrina Knight.

Knight joins Jaycob Holmgren (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Rylan Tillman (Long Beach, Calif.), Arthur Anorim (Dunwoody, Ga.), Stephan Davis (Spring Hill) and Christian Lester (Murfreesboro) in this year’s recruiting class.