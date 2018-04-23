Huntsville's Pierce inks with CU — Edmonston signs with Phoenix

Pierce lettered in basketball, tennis, bowling and soccer at Madison County High School in Huntsville, winning the county championship in tennis all four years at MCHS. He is the son of Joe and Laurie Pierce.

Pierce joins Brandon Coons (Lafayette), Mason Chambers (Lebanon), Jaret Knight (Huntersville, N.C.), Jaycob Holmgren (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Rylan Tillman (Long Beach, Calif.), Arthur Anorim (Dunwoody, Ga.), Stephan Davis (Spring Hill) and Christian Lester (Murfreesboro) in this year’s recruiting class.

Edmonston signs with Phoenix

Cumberland women’s volleyball coach Kathy Slaughter announced the signing of Prairieville, La., native Sadie Edmonston to scholarship papers this week for the 2018-19 academic year.

Edmonston is a four-year letterwinner for coach Robert Smith at St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge, La., earning Honorable Mention All-District honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. She garnered All-State accolades as a senior for the Warriors, helping St. Michael to the state semifinals in 2016 and a state runner-up finish in 2017.

She posted 859 career assists with 938 digs, 200 aces and 110 kills. Her AAU team won the 2016 national championship, with Edmonston earning All-America honors.

She also lettered three years in softball, earning First Team All-District accolades as a sophomore and junior. She is the daughter of Sterling and Paulette Edmonston.

Edmonston joins Diamond Brogan (Menifee, Calif.), Brittany Perry (Hendersonville), Allie Poston (Watertown), Hannah Mills (Portland), Tashayla Warren (Clarksville), Nikki Carey (Bloomfield Township, Mich.), Amber Ehrhart (Mt. Juliet), Raegan Moeller (Ankeny, Iowa), Shea Moore (Bowling Green, Ky.), Luciana Arena (Washington Township, Mich.), Cheyenne Corey (Springboro, Ohio) and Holland Mooney (Franklin) in this year’s signing class.