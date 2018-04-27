Hermitage native Hogg signs with Phoenix

Hogg attends Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School in Nashville and plays club volleyball for Cullum Miller and Chrissy McDaniel with C2 Attack in Nashville. He is the son of Brian Hogg and Ceesha Lofton.

Hogg joins John Taylor (Cerritos, Calif.), Jordan Pierce (Huntsville, Ala.), Brandon Coons (Lafayette), Mason Chambers (Lebanon), Jaret Knight (Huntersville, N.C.), Jaycob Holmgren (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Rylan Tillman (Long Beach, Calif.), Arthur Anorim (Dunwoody, Ga.), Stephan Davis (Spring Hill) and Christian Lester (Murfreesboro) in this year’s recruiting class.