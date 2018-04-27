logo

Cumberland volleyball

Hermitage native Hogg signs with Phoenix

Staff Reports • Today at 3:49 PM

Cumberland men’s volleyball coach Scott Barbe announced the signing of Hermitage native Brian Hogg to scholarship papers this week for the 2018-19 academic year, the 11th Phoenix signee for next season.

Hogg attends Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School in Nashville and plays club volleyball for Cullum Miller and Chrissy McDaniel with C2 Attack in Nashville. He is the son of Brian Hogg and Ceesha Lofton.

Hogg joins John Taylor (Cerritos, Calif.), Jordan Pierce (Huntsville, Ala.), Brandon Coons (Lafayette), Mason Chambers (Lebanon), Jaret Knight (Huntersville, N.C.), Jaycob Holmgren (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Rylan Tillman (Long Beach, Calif.), Arthur Anorim (Dunwoody, Ga.), Stephan Davis (Spring Hill) and Christian Lester (Murfreesboro) in this year’s recruiting class.

