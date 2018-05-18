logo

Cumberland volleyball

Georgia product Starzoiu inks with CU men

Staff Reports • Today at 3:41 PM

Cumberland men’s volleyball coach Scott Barbe announced the signing of Suwanee, Ga., native Tyler Sturzoiu to scholarship papers this week for the 2018-19 academic year, the inaugural season for Phoenix men’s volleyball.

Sturzoiu attends Collins Hill High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. He is the son of Catalin and Corina Sturzoiu.

Sturzoiu joins Michael Walker (Aurora, Ill.), Brian Hogg (Hermitage), John Taylor (Cerritos, Calif.), Jordan Pierce (Huntsville, Ala.), Brandon Coons (Lafayette), Mason Chambers (Lebanon), Jaret Knight (Huntersville, N.C.), Jaycob Holmgren (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Rylan Tillman (Long Beach, Calif.), Arthur Anorim (Dunwoody, Ga.), Stephan Davis (Spring Hill) and Christian Lester (Murfreesboro) in this year’s recruiting class.

