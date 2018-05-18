Georgia product Starzoiu inks with CU men

Sturzoiu attends Collins Hill High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. He is the son of Catalin and Corina Sturzoiu.

Sturzoiu joins Michael Walker (Aurora, Ill.), Brian Hogg (Hermitage), John Taylor (Cerritos, Calif.), Jordan Pierce (Huntsville, Ala.), Brandon Coons (Lafayette), Mason Chambers (Lebanon), Jaret Knight (Huntersville, N.C.), Jaycob Holmgren (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Rylan Tillman (Long Beach, Calif.), Arthur Anorim (Dunwoody, Ga.), Stephan Davis (Spring Hill) and Christian Lester (Murfreesboro) in this year’s recruiting class.