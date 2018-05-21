Jefferson College transfer Hanger signs with CU

Hanger played the last two seasons at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo., posting 252 digs (2.45 per set) as a freshman, helping the Vikings to a 23-7 mark. This past season she recorded 405 digs (4.01 per set).

She lettered in volleyball for coach Lauren Degiranimo at Belleville Township High School West in Belleville, Ill., earning All-State honors as a senior. She also lettered in basketball for the Maroons. She is the daughter of Amy Hanger and Steve Hanger.

Hanger joins Rachel Hale (Pikeville), Mariela Padilla (Murfreesboro), Sadie Edmonston (Prairieville, La.), Diamond Brogan (Menifee, Calif.), Brittany Perry (Hendersonville), Allie Poston (Watertown), Hannah Mills (Portland), Tashayla Warren (Clarksville), Nikki Carey (Bloomfield Township, Mich.), Amber Ehrhart (Mt. Juliet), Raegan Moeller (Ankeny, Iowa), Shea Moore (Bowling Green, Ky.), Luciana Arena (Washington Township, Mich.), Cheyenne Corey (Springboro, Ohio) and Holland Mooney (Franklin) in this year’s signing class.