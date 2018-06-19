Cumberland soccer has added another summer camp set for 5-7:30 p.m. July 9-12 for shooting, finishing and goalkeeping for ages 8-18 at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field, as announced this week by head coach Adam Grant. Cost is $100 per camp with sign-up at www.cumberlandcamps.com. Cumberland women’s soccer is also hosting an ID Camp this Saturday from 1-4:30 p.m. for ages 14-19 at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field.

MJHS volleyball Trivia Night fundraiser July 17

Trivia Night, sponsored by Modern Woodman and a fundraiser for Mt. Juliet High volleyball, will be held at 7 p.m. July 17 in the MJHS cafeteria. Donation to play is $10 per person. Those unable to attend may still donate a minimun of $10 on behalf of their favorite player. Lady Bear volleyball sponsorships are available starting at $250.