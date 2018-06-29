logo

Cumberland athletics

Acevedo Reyes inks with Phoenix men’s volleyball

Staff Reports • Today at 8:45 PM

Cumberland men’s volleyball coach Scott Barbe announced the signing of Angel Acevedo Reyes to scholarship papers for the upcoming academic year this week, the inaugural season for Phoenix men’s volleyball.

The Coamo, Puerto Rico native graduated from Lakeside High School in Atlanta in May and plays for the A5 Volleyball Club. He is the son of Angel Acevedo, a coach at A5 in the boys program, and Ubelinda Reyes.

Acevedo Reyes joins Tyler Sturzoiu, of Suwanee, Georgia; Michael Walker, of Aurora, Illinois; Brian Hogg, of Hermitage; John Taylor, of Cerritos, California; Jordan Pierce, of Huntsville, Alabama; Brandon Coons, of Lafayette; Mason Chambers, of Lebanon; Jaret Knight, of Huntersville, North Carolina; Jaycob Holmgren, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Rylan Tillman, of Long Beach, California; Arthur Anorim, of Dunwoody, Georgia; Stephan Davis, of Spring Hill; and Christian Lester, of Murfreesboro, in this year’s recruiting class.

