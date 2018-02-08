Lebanon Kiwanis Club Kiwanis welcomes Coleman Walker Staff Reports • Updated Today at 1:00 PM The Lebanon Kiwanis Club welcomed Coleman Walker, longtime host of the Coleman and Co. radio show on WANT/WCOR, for its Jan. 29 meeting at Sammy B’s. The show’s first on-air program was Oct. 11, 1993, and the program will celebrate its 25th year anniversary this year. Walker has served as host for more than 5,800 shows with the program. He’s pictured with club president Beau Massengille. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.