Weekend weather forecast includes rain, sleet

Mostly cloudy Friday afternoon, with a high near 44° F and winds around 10 mph.

Showers likely later, mainly after midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a temperature rising to around 50° F by 5 a.m. Winds 10 to 20 mph are expected with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

Showers are likely with thunderstorms possible after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 66° F. South southwest winds 15 to 20 mph are expected with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Showers and thunderstorms possible before 3 a.m., then rain after 3 a.m. Low temperatures around 29° F. South southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north northwest are expected after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is near 100 percent.

Sunday

Freezing rain and sleet is possible before noon. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 30° F. North northwest winds 10 to 15 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, with a low around 16° F. North wind around 10 mph.