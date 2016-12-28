Meteorologists expect warm, dry winter

Each year, meteorologists publish a report with an outlook on winter conditions based on predicted climate trends, as well as weather patterns meteorologists can see forming earlier.

According to Bobby Boyd, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, if the anticipated warmer temperatures and lower precipitation hold true, it could be a recipe for less snow and ice.

Still, officials caution the outlook is a prediction, and weather patterns can be erratic at times.

“Regardless of the outlook, there is always some chance for extreme weather, so prepare now for what might come later this winter,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

The predicted warmer and drier winter follows a warmer and drier fall. Boyd said it does not necessary mean a continued trend of warmer and drier weather in general for the area can be expected.

“I’ve never found any correlation,” Boyd said.

Elsewhere in the country, cooler and wetter conditions are predicted in parts of the north, warmer and drier conditions are expected in the southwest and in the remaining portions of the country, forecasters report not enough outlying data to predict one way or the other.