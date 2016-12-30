Your weekend weather forecast

Mostly clear skies with a low around 31°F. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Rain likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy skies with a high near 46°F. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Rain likely Saturday night with cloudy skies. Low temperatures around 40°F. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday - New Year's Day

Rain likely. Cloudy skies with a high near 54°F. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

A 50 percent chance of showers Saturday night. Cloudy skies, with a low around 50°F. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day. Cloudy skies, with a high near 65°F. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Showers and thunderstorms likely Monday evening. Cloudy skies with a low around 56°F. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.