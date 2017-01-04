Winter weather advisory issued for Wilson County

Forecasters said snowfall accumulations and slick highways are likely Thursday.

An upper-level low-pressure area is expected to sweep across Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon and evening and usher in a reinforced shot of cold arctic air, along with patchy snow, according to forecasters.

Temperatures are expected to remain mainly in the 30s during daylight hours Thursday with snow becoming likely during the afternoon and continuing into the evening.

Once the snow starts, temperatures are expected to quickly drop to the upper-20s to lower-30s with slick spots developing on area roadways. Most travel impacts are expected to be during rush hour Thursday and into Thursday night, forecasters said.

By Thursday evening, temperatures will be mainly in the upper-20s across much of Middle Tennessee.

Forecasters said 1-2 inches of snow accumulation are expected with the system.