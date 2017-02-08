logo

Severe thunderstorm watch in Wilson County until midnight

Staff Reports • Today at 5:36 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Middle Tennessee, including Wilson County, in effect until midnight. 

The watch means that conditions are ripe for a severe thunderstorm to form at some point during the timeframe. 

Officials urge caution, and advise people to be prepared for adverse weather. 

