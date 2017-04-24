Rain causes flooding, postponed events

According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service, parts of Wilson County received anywhere from 4-5 inches of rain cumulatively throughout the weekend.

On average, the Nashville area saw about 4.47 inches of rain, though some parts of Middle Tennessee had as much as 6 inches of rainfall.

The National Weather Service issued several flood advisories for Wilson County during the weekend, starting with one Friday evening. The last advisory expired early Monday morning.

Officials with the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Fire Department rescued flooding victims on at least two occasions during the rain-soaked weekend.

The rain posed a threat to many previously scheduled events. While some events carried on, such as the Mile-Long Yard Sale in Watertown and the Country Living Fair in Lebanon, others were forced to cancel or reschedule to a later date.

Wilson Bank & Trust’s 10th annual Leeville Family Fun Day was rescheduled to April 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 440 Highway 109 North in Lebanon.

The event was previously scheduled for Saturday, but event organizers rescheduled as severe weather loomed leading up to the event’s originally planned date.

The Empower Center’s second annual Me No Place Like Home Baseball Tournament that was scheduled for Sunday and will be rescheduled at a later date. Although no date has been announced, Empower Me officials announced on Facebook the event will likely be in the fall.

The Blue Devil Show ‘n’ Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction event was postponed due to severe weather. A new date will be announced soon. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Lebanon High School Band.