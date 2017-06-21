Tropical storm could bring severe weather

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy are expected to produce significant rainfall amounts across Middle Tennessee beginning Thursday and lasting through Saturday, according to NWS forecasters.

Total rainfall amounts for the period are expected to range from 2-4 inches, which could produce flash flooding throughout Wilson County.

In addition to the possible flooding, Tropical Storm Cindy has the possibility to produce strong-to-severe storms developing Thursday through Friday night. The primary threat is strong-to-damaging straight-line winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said tropical systems are also known to produce weak, short-lived tornadoes.