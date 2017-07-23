Weather Alert Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wilson County Staff Reports • Today at 6:58 PM The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday afternoon for southeastern Wilson County and other areas in Middle Tennessee until 7:30 p.m. At 6:47 p.m., forecasters located a severe thunderstorm over Watertown, moving southeast at 10 mph. Forecasters said 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail could be expected. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.