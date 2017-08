Heavy rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey will increase the potential for flooding. Forecasters said low-lying and flood prone locations in both urban and rural areas will be most impacted by heavy rainfall.

In addition to Wilson, the watch was issued for Cheatham, Clay, Davdson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Sith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale and Williamson counties.