Vol State named StormReady by National Weather Service

Now, the college has the title of StormReady to add to its list of accomplishments. The National Weather Service presented the recognition recently. The program is a national effort to prepare communities and institutions for all types of severe weather.

“It’s not an easy task to be recognized as StormReady,” said Krissy Hurley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Congratulations, you should be very proud. It’s fitting that this recognition comes on the 11th anniversary of the tornado.”

The Vol State Gallatin campus was struck by a tornado April 7, 2006. At the time, college officials said safety drills were one of the reasons there were only minor injuries on campus. In the years since, Vol State campus police worked to upgrade emergency speaker systems, video monitoring and held CERT emergency response training sessions for faculty and staff. The latest upgrades include tornado shelter signs for all storm-safe areas on campus.

“Things were already pretty well figured out here,” Hurley said. “My congratulations for great work that was already done.”

“It’s not if it happens, but when it happens,” said Vol State president Jerry Faulkner. “That’s the attitude that our folks have when planning. It’s created a safe environment here on campus.”

For more information about campus safety at Vol State, visit volstate.edu/campuspolice.

Volunteer State Community College has more than 90 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer. Continuing education and workforce development extend the college mission to the entire community. For more information, visit volstate.edu.