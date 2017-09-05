Lebanon rescue shelter takes in animals affected by Harvey

The Animal Rescue Corps is a nonprofit organization that works to end animal suffering.

The organization’s Lebanon shelter currently housed 115 dogs and 43 cats from the Houston area affected by flooding.

After housing the animals and making sure they are fully vetted, the animals will be shipped out to placement partners who will begin to try and find homes for them.

Local volunteers signed up to help at the shelter while the animals are housed. Others sent in donations to benefit the animals and workers.

“We really can’t think everyone enough for the volunteer work and the donations,” said Ada Dever, shelter manager. “We have a semi truck on its way now that’s stuffed full of donations. There were so many people upset by what they saw on TV who just want to participate and contribute.”

The organization is currently accepting donations. Dever said their biggest needs are puppy pads, medium and large latex gloves and snacks and drinks for the volunteers.