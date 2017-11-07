Flash flood warning remains for southern Wilson County

The flash flood advisory will remain in effect until 7:45 p.m. and areas under the advisory include: Watertown, Lascassas and Cedars of Lebanon State Park.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall has or will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other drainage and low areas.

Portions of southern Wilson County received about 5.3 inches of rainfall from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. Portions of north and west Wilson County received about 1.3-2 inches in the same timeframe, while portions of middle Wilson County received 1.8-3.8 inches.

Rainfall is expected to decrease and end Tuesday night.